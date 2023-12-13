Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a drug suspect shot and killed last Friday in New Bern has been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigations says 25-year-old Daniel Rivera was shot on Broad Street.

The shooting happened as the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was trying to arrest Rivera when he “produced a firearm, and the task force fired”.

Rivera was wanted for multiple felony warrants including drug charges, and died at the hospital, according to U.S. Marshals.

No law enforcement officers were injured and the SBI says its investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.