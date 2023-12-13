Advertise With Us
Craven County woman gets more probation after latest animal cruelty arrest

Gabrielle Carlson
Gabrielle Carlson(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman with a history of animal cruelty has been given more probation after her latest arrest.

Deputies say on November 29th they went to Gabrielle Carlson’s home on Oakridge Drive outside of Havelock where they found she had a dog and cat.

Carlson was on probation for a 2021 animal cruelty conviction and part of that unsupervised probation sentence was that she could not own any animals.

In the 2021 case, animal protective services officers found three dead goats, another injured goat, and two dead birds in a locked shed. The injured goat died when it arrived at the animal shelter, according to a news release.

Deputies say Carlson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals on Tuesday and was given three years of supervised probation, told she couldn’t possess any animals during that time, and fined $500.

