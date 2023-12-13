Advertise With Us
Craven County jail gets new body scanner

Clearpass Body Scanner
Clearpass Body Scanner(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County officials say a new scanner at the jail is aimed at keeping contraband out of the facility.

An autopsy released last week revealed a man in jail for murder died from fentanyl and alcohol toxicity.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office received a grant to pay for the hi-tech equipment that costs around $175,000.

The Clearpass Body Scanner x-rays the body and looks inside so no contraband can be brought inside the jail.

After a scan is done the operator can get a look inside the body in case an inmate may have stashed something on or inside of them.

Major David McFadden with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says, “Just a physical search of the years past is just not as effective. We are finding people who insert controlled substances into their body and it’s not detectable in a physical search. So having the capability to do body scans is a step forward in keeping substances and weapons out of our facilities.”

Officials also say the equipment will give them a percent reading if an object is found and if it is likely contraband.

