Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Police say this person may have useful information on the homicide.
Police seek man who may have information about New Bern murder
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Funeral arrangements set for Pamlico County detention officer
Pitt County deputies say Tremaine Edmundson was arrested Friday.
Man facing 9 drug charges after arrest in Pitt County

Latest News

David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Carteret Co. investigation update on two brothers murdered today
Carteret Co. investigation update on two brothers murdered today
Whitney Curry is WITN's Teacher of the Week December 13, 2023
Teacher of the Week: Whitney Curry
Teacher of the Week: Whitney Curry
Teacher of the Week: Whitney Curry
First Alert Forecast December 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast December 13, 2023