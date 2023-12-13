Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule

“I am granting and issuing a temporary restraining order for 14 days”
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition, for now, after a federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule. A lawsuit filed by West Virginia and six other states alleged the rule’s waiver process violated federal antitrust law.

“I am granting and issuing a temporary restraining order for 14 days, enjoining the NCAA from enforcing the transfer eligibility rule, insofar as it requires the transferer to sit out for an academic year of residence, and the rule of restitution, NCAA bylaw 12-11-4-2, until a hearing on a preliminary injunction is heard Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 10 o’clock a.m.,” the judge said.

The NCAA didn’t immediately indicate whether it would appeal the ruling.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. But an additional transfer as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver allowing the athlete to compete immediately. Without it, the athlete would have to sit out for a year at the new school.

Last January, the NCAA implemented stricter guidelines for granting those waivers on a case-by-case basis.

The states involved in seeking the restraining order were Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Police say this person may have useful information on the homicide.
Police seek man who may have information about New Bern murder

Latest News

Taveon Hardesty, Jr. was identified after a joint effort between Havelock and New Bern police.
Sex offender charged with disseminating obscenities to children at bus stops
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Carteret Co. investigation update on two brothers murdered today
Carteret Co. investigation update on two brothers murdered today