Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall announces he is transferring to NC State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -Quarterback Grayson McCall announced Wednesday he’ll transfer from Coastal Carolina to North Carolina State following an injury-plagued season in which he appeared in only seven games.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year will join a Power Five program that has won at least eight games in six of the last seven seasons. He will go into his final season in line to replace Brennan Armstrong as the Wolfpack’s starter.

McCall started the Chanticleers’ first seven games this season. He sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter against Arkansas State on Oct. 21 and hasn’t played since.

In 42 career games, McCall has completed 70% of his passes for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

