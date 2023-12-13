Advertise With Us
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall announces he is transferring to NC State

Three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, a graduate of Porter Ridge High School and three-time conference player of the...
Grayson McCall, a graduate of Porter Ridge High School and three-time conference player of the year at Coastal Carolina, is transferring to NC State.(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -Quarterback Grayson McCall announced Wednesday he’ll transfer from Coastal Carolina to North Carolina State following an injury-plagued season in which he appeared in only seven games.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year will join a Power Five program that has won at least eight games in six of the last seven seasons. He will go into his final season in line to replace Brennan Armstrong as the Wolfpack’s starter.

McCall started the Chanticleers’ first seven games this season. He sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter against Arkansas State on Oct. 21 and hasn’t played since.

In 42 career games, McCall has completed 70% of his passes for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

