Carteret Co. investigation update on two brothers murdered today

Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement is scheduled to give an investigation update about a double murder that happened late last year Wednesday morning.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and District Attorney Scott Thomas are to hold a press conference this morning at 10 a.m.

Officials say they will announce a “major development” in the August 2022 double murder investigation of brothers Phillip and David Fulcher.

Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were both found dead at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court just outside of Atlantic.

An autopsy at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides, but a cause of death was not released.

The sheriff’s office and Governor Roy Cooper’s office put up $50,000 total for information regarding the August 3rd murder of the brother.

