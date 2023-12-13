Big second half lifts North Pitt girls over Conley, Vikings boys top Panthers
Jones on the Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Pitt girls in a one-score game at the half pulled away to a big 76-51 victory on Tuesday night at D.H. Conley.
North Pitt led by NC State commit Zamareya Jones who had 34 points to lead all scorers. D.H. Conley had a team-high 21 points from Ella Pierre-Louis.
The boys game goes to the home D.H. Conley Vikings 56-51. Conley led by Cam Manning with 24 points.
Both Conley teams host Northern Nash on Wednesday night.
