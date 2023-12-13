Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Big second half lifts North Pitt girls over Conley, Vikings boys top Panthers

Jones on the Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List
Big second half lifts North Pitt girls over Conley, Vikings boys top Panthers
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Pitt girls in a one-score game at the half pulled away to a big 76-51 victory on Tuesday night at D.H. Conley.

North Pitt led by NC State commit Zamareya Jones who had 34 points to lead all scorers. D.H. Conley had a team-high 21 points from Ella Pierre-Louis.

The boys game goes to the home D.H. Conley Vikings 56-51. Conley led by Cam Manning with 24 points.

Both Conley teams host Northern Nash on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes snap slide in Canada, beat Senators
Sheriff's office looking to regain SRO duties
Beaufort County Sheriff tells Board of Education why his office should take over school resource officer duties again
D.J. Burns Jr.
Horne, Burns double down to carry North Carolina State past UT Martin
Second-ranked Duke was already up big when Kyle Filipowski saw a teammate rip down an...
21st ranked Duke pulls away to beat Hofstra