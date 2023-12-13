Big second half lifts North Pitt girls over Conley, Vikings boys top Panthers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Pitt girls in a one-score game at the half pulled away to a big 76-51 victory on Tuesday night at D.H. Conley.

North Pitt led by NC State commit Zamareya Jones who had 34 points to lead all scorers. D.H. Conley had a team-high 21 points from Ella Pierre-Louis.

The boys game goes to the home D.H. Conley Vikings 56-51. Conley led by Cam Manning with 24 points.

Both Conley teams host Northern Nash on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.