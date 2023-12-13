Bertie County man charged with sex crimes involving minors
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with numerous sex offenses involving minors.
Last April investigators received a report from Tyrell County DSS about inappropriate sex acts with a minor.
The sheriff’s office says between 2019 and 2020, 40-year-old Letron Sumner of Aulander engaged in sex with minors.
Tuesday Sumner was charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15, three counts of incest, two counts of attempted sex act by parent/custodian and one count of disseminating obscenity to minors.
Sumner is being held in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under no bond.
