Bertie County man charged with sex crimes involving minors

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with numerous sex offenses involving minors.

Last April investigators received a report from Tyrell County DSS about inappropriate sex acts with a minor.

The sheriff’s office says between 2019 and 2020, 40-year-old Letron Sumner of Aulander engaged in sex with minors.

Tuesday Sumner was charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15, three counts of incest, two counts of attempted sex act by parent/custodian and one count of disseminating obscenity to minors.

Sumner is being held in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under no bond.

