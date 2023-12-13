Beaufort County Sheriff tells Board of Education why his office should take over school resource officer duties again

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -What is the best option to keep kids and faculty safe at schools?

Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds is on a mission to get 12 of his sheriff’s deputies to serve as resource officers within the school system.

“The relationships with these kids are imperative,” Hammonds said.

Allied Universal, which is a private security company, has been employed as the resource officers for the school system since the sheriff’s office decided to no longer provide those services back in 2020.

However, the company’s current contract ends next summer.

Former Sheriff Ernie Coleman said the decision to cut ties was due to a lack of funding from county commissioners.

Hammonds is now fighting for the same commitment, despite concerns from some on the Board of Education.

“If I told you I was going to get you them then you have to know that I’m going to have a struggle getting them, but I will get them,” Hammonds said.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Hammonds detailed his plan to have 12 resource officers, one in every school.

The board voted in favor of allowing him to move forward with that. Here’s what they said about the potential SRO swap:

“Should the Beaufort County commissioners approve the Beaufort County Sheriff’s December 4, 2023, request to fund twelve school resource officer (SRO) positions at one SRO per school throughout the entire school day, then the Beaufort County Board of Education would support the transition to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for school security beginning with the 2024-2025 school calendar. with an MOU or memorandum of understanding place by April 1, 2024.”

The school board also discussed installing weapons detection systems in their schools but, they decided to hold off on any decisions and will continue looking at what it would take to make that happen.

Hammonds says the cost for the 12 deputies would be just over $691,000. The board wants his firm plan with the commissioners’ commitment, ready to present to them by April 1st of next year.

