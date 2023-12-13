Advertise With Us
AAC announces opponent slate for 2024 ECU football season

Norfolk State, ODU, App State and Liberty are ECU’s non-conference foes
ECU Football offseason update
ECU Football offseason update(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AAC)– The American Athletic Conference has officially announced East Carolina’s home and away opponents for the 2024 season.

EAST CAROLINA

2024 (listed alphabetically)

Home: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa

The Pirates will host Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple and UTSA at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium next fall, while traveling to Army, Charlotte, North Texas and Tulsa. Specific dates of those matchups will be announced in early February in conjunction with the league’s annual full schedule release.

ECU’s non-conference schedule for 2024 includes games against Norfolk State (Aug. 31), at Old Dominion (Sept. 7), Appalachian State (Sept. 14) and at Liberty (Sept. 21). The Pirates have never faced the Spartans or the Flames on the gridiron but own a 4-0 record versus the Monarchs while the Mountaineers lead the all-time series 21-12.

The American will continue with a single-division format in 2024. The top two teams in the final regular-season standings will qualify for the American Athletic Conference Football Championship – site to be determined.

Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
