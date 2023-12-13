21st ranked Duke pulls away to beat Hofstra

DURHAM, N.C.Kyle Filipowski had 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best eight assists to help No. 21 Duke beat Hofstra 89-68. The 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American made four 3-pointers and blocked three shots to lead the Blue Devils. Duke also got 19 points from Jeremy Roach. Duke trailed 37-32 before going on a 12-2 run before halftime to push ahead. The Blue Devils scored 20 of their 31 points off turnovers after halftime. Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points and hit seven 3-pointers for the Pride. Hofstra was trying for its fourth win all-time against an AP Top 25 opponent.

