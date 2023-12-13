Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

21st ranked Duke pulls away to beat Hofstra

Duke 89, Hofstra 68
Second-ranked Duke was already up big when Kyle Filipowski saw a teammate rip down an...
Second-ranked Duke was already up big when Kyle Filipowski saw a teammate rip down an offensive rebound, immediately cut into the paint for the feed and flushed a two-handed dunk.(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C.Kyle Filipowski had 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best eight assists to help No. 21 Duke beat Hofstra 89-68. The 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American made four 3-pointers and blocked three shots to lead the Blue Devils. Duke also got 19 points from Jeremy Roach. Duke trailed 37-32 before going on a 12-2 run before halftime to push ahead. The Blue Devils scored 20 of their 31 points off turnovers after halftime. Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points and hit seven 3-pointers for the Pride. Hofstra was trying for its fourth win all-time against an AP Top 25 opponent.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes snap slide in Canada, beat Senators
Sheriff's office looking to regain SRO duties
Beaufort County Sheriff tells Board of Education why his office should take over school resource officer duties again
D.J. Burns Jr.
Horne, Burns double down to carry North Carolina State past UT Martin
Beaufort County Sheriff tells Board of Education why his office should take over school...
Beaufort County Sheriff tells Board of Education why his office should take over