Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet, But Chilly, Week

Highs in the 50s and mornings in the 20s/30s
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach Holder-WITN
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got a really quiet week on the way! Chilly too as cold air lingers longer than it has all season. Highs stay in the 50s until the weekend thanks to another cold front set to arrive in the middle of the week. You’ll need a coat each morning with temperatures in the 20s inland and 30s on the coast. Thursday morning looks the coldest with the possibility of low 20s. By the weekend, temperatures may sneak into the 60s as a coastal low develops. Saturday looks dry but rain chances increase Sunday and Monday. Another 1-2″ of rain could be on the way depending on how close the low tracks are to the coast. Two weeks out from Christmas, chances of a White Christmas are looking near zero.

Stay tuned to WITN and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

