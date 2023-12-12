WITN Home for the Holidays with Jacyn Abbott
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our first segment of Home for the Holidays, Jacyn Abbott shares with us a special recipe inspired by her mom.
For her apple pie bites you’ll need:
4 granny smith apples, sliced thinly
3 tbsp melted butter
2 tsp apple pie spice
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 pack of crescent rolls
Try out this recipe and tell us how you like it!
