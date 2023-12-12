Advertise With Us
WITN Home for the Holidays with Jacyn Abbott

Home for the Holidays - Jacyn's Baked Apple Croissants
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our first segment of Home for the Holidays, Jacyn Abbott shares with us a special recipe inspired by her mom.

For her apple pie bites you’ll need:

4 granny smith apples, sliced thinly

3 tbsp melted butter

2 tsp apple pie spice

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 pack of crescent rolls

Try out this recipe and tell us how you like it!

Be sure to join us Tuesday on WITN News at 5:00 p.m. as Deric Rush shares a recipe for red velvet white chocolate chip cookies.

