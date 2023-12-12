WITN Home for the Holidays with Deric Rush

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our second segment of Home for the Holidays, Deric Rush shares with us a recipe that incorporates two of his favorite sweet treats combined.

To make Deric’s Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies, you’ll need:

Red Velvet Cake mix

2 eggs

⅓ cup of melted butter

1 cup white chocolate chips

Instructions:

Combine red velvet mix, eggs, butter and mix thoroughly. Then, add in white chocolate chips. Mix together. Place in the fridge or freezer for 15 min before forming into balls. Bake at 350 for 12-14 min.

Try out this recipe and tell us how you like it!

Be sure to join us Wednesday on WITN News at 5:00 p.m. as Zach Holder shares a recipe for chocolate gravy.

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment. (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.