Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Students in one part of the East have been doing community service projects to help shelter pets and their latest project is a tasty one.

Craven Community College’s Transitions Academy prepared about 40 homemade dog biscuits for area shelters as part of their latest community service project.

Representatives from the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center and Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services say this is a good way to help provide a unique treat for shelter animals who are in an unfamiliar environment and a way to help shine some light on the need to find the animals a forever home during the holidays.

“Just since June, I’ve seen such an uptick in our adoptions for one which in itself is due to the fact that there has been so much more involvement in the community,” said Animal Services Center’s Alyssa Merget.

The dog treats were made of wheat, flour, pumpkin peanut butter, and eggs.

