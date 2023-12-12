Stein officially files to run for governor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has officially filed his candidacy for governor of North Carolina.

Stein, a Democrat, filed Tuesday morning at the state board of elections in Raleigh, his wife Anna was with him. Since then, Stein announced his candidacy months ago, crisscrossing the state and courting potential voters and donors.

“I’m running for governor because I believe in the promise of this state – that if you work hard, where you come from should never limit how far you can go – but that promise is at stake in this election,” said Stein. “After months of meeting with voters across our state, I am more fired up than ever to make good on the promise of North Carolina and work to deliver on the issues that matter to people’s everyday lives.”

Patrice Booker of Tryon, Michael Morgan of Raleigh, and Marcus Williams of Lumberton have all filed for the Democratic primary for governor as well.

On the Republican ticket, North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell of Winston Salem and William Graham of Salisbury have filed so far.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a Republican who announced his candidacy early on, has not yet filed his official papers to be on the ballot next year.

Filing ends at noon on Friday.

North Carolina’s primary elections will be held on March 5, 2024, in-person early voting begins on February 15.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.