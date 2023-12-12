Advertise With Us
State parks changing camping check-in and check-out times

All NC state parks, except for the overnight facilities at Haw River State Park and the...
All NC state parks, except for the overnight facilities at Haw River State Park and the vacation cabins at Hanging Rock and Morrow Mountain state parks, will now have a camping check-in time of 3 p.m. and check-out time of noon.(NC Parks and Rec)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina state parks are moving to a new check-in and check-out schedule for overnight camping.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Parks and Recreation announced the changes, which are effective immediately, on Tuesday.

Officials say that all state parks, except for the overnight facilities at Haw River State Park and the vacation cabins at Hanging Rock and Morrow Mountain state parks, will now have a camping check-in time of 3 p.m. and check-out time of noon.

According to officials, the new policy applies to all overnight reservations including tent, trailer, RV campsites, group campsites, equestrian campsites, paddle-in campsites, backpacking campsites, and camper cabins.

Officials say the change standardizes the park schedule statewide for a more user-friendly experience, as well as allows staff a more uniform schedule to clean the camping facilities at each park.

