Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Abundant sunshine and cool temps this week

Chilly and frosty mornings will continue through the week
Russell James-WITN
Russell James-WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure to our west continues to sponsor tons of sunshine and near-average temperatures across Eastern NC. High temperatures should to reach the mid to upper 50s through Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight low temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Wednesday night will feature a ‘blue norther’ type of cold front; a front which will send decent cold rush of air down across Eastern NC. Wind speeds may also increase out of the north at around 10-20 mph. The sustained winds will make air temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder, helping to produce wind chill values in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Blustery conditions will continue into Thursday with high temperatures struggling to reach upper 40s. The brunt of the cold air will Thursday night and into Friday morning, as low temperatures drop into the low 20s.

Winds will swing around to the southeast and eventually the southwest, sending our weekend air temperatures back up to the low 60s, but it will also bring a low pressure system out of the Gulf of Mexico to our coast. Rain drops are expected to move in Sunday and last through the first half of Monday. Coastal low pressure systems (like this one) and their rain fields are very track dependent. If we see an easterly track shift with the low, it will reduce our rain chances, and with it being five days out, there’s still a chance we could trend dry. But for now, plan on another round of late weekend rain.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation

Latest News

WITN First Alert Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies remain the standard this week
Charlie's First Alert Weather Forecast 12/12/23
Charlie's First Alert Weather Forecast 12/12/23
Jim Howard-WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but chilly Tuesday; Colder air sticking around
First Alert Forecast December 12,2023
First Alert Forecast December 12,2023