Ribbon cutting today; Harkers Island’s new bridge opening this week

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Locals and state officials here in the east will gather today to celebrate the opening of the new Harker’s Island bridge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The new bridge connecting Harker’s Island to the mainland will open this week, about a year ahead of schedule.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on the new bridge.

Earlier this month, Houston Salter, 103, took a VIP ride across the new bridge connecting Harkers Island to Eastern North Carolina.

The NCDOT says the U.S. Coast Guard veteran has lived on the island all his life, meaning he was around before a bridge was connecting to the mainland.

Salter grew up on Harkers Island, according to officials. (NCDOT)

