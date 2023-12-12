Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Ribbon cutting today; Harkers Island’s new bridge opening this week

ribbon cutting generic
ribbon cutting generic(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Locals and state officials here in the east will gather today to celebrate the opening of the new Harker’s Island bridge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The new bridge connecting Harker’s Island to the mainland will open this week, about a year ahead of schedule.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on the new bridge.

Earlier this month, Houston Salter, 103, took a VIP ride across the new bridge connecting Harkers Island to Eastern North Carolina.

The NCDOT says the U.S. Coast Guard veteran has lived on the island all his life, meaning he was around before a bridge was connecting to the mainland.

Salter grew up on Harkers Island, according to officials.
Salter grew up on Harkers Island, according to officials.(NCDOT)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation

Latest News

First Alert Forecast December 12,2023
First Alert Forecast December 12,2023
Gas prices continue to fall in NC, some stations in the east at $2.62 a gallon
Gas prices continue to fall in NC, some stations in the east at $2.62 a gallon
Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem
Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation