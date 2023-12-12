Advertise With Us
Police seek man who may have information about New Bern murder

Police say this person may have useful information on the homicide.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are asking for help identifying a man they say may have information about a murder.

According to police, the man in the picture may have information about the murder of 28-year-old Devaughn Bryant that happened last month.

Police say Bryant was shot near the P building of Trent Court around 3:48 p.m. on November 2nd. Trent Court is a public housing complex off Pollock Street.

Bryant was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he later died from his injuries

The man police say they are looking for was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit (CIU) and request to speak to the CIU supervisor at (252) 672-4253.

