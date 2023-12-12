PCC unveils new transportation solution for students next semester

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting January 5th, Pitt Community College students who are at least 16 years of age, live in Pitt County but outside of Greenville city limits will have the option of riding the Pitt Area Transit System to and from school.

This program comes after several surveys indicating transportation to be one of the biggest obstacles students face when pursuing higher education.

“Right now I can’t afford to get my own car, I am working but as a student, I can’t take on as many hours as I would like, so this will just really help me with the cost of getting to school so I don’t have to take Ubers every single day,” PCC student, Chloe Wilson said.

Thanks to a partnership between PCC and the county, this service will pick students up from their homes and transport them to school in the mornings and back home from school in the evenings.

Funding for the program comes from the Director of PATS, Misty Chase, who arranged it through their own state funding.

“I think the biggest thing is that we are very excited to be a part of the initiative and that this will help eliminate a barrier to students to continue their education. We both know the importance of education and training our workforce and this is another step forward to helping our community,” Chase said.

Students who are interested in this service can reach out to Brian Jones, PCC’s Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services at the GOESS Student Center or by email at cbjones0288@my.pittcc.edu.

“We see this really as a win-win, PATS sees this as an opportunity to support the community, knowing that many students need this type of transportation. Pitt Community College sees this as an opportunity for our students by adding services to them that will allow them to be successful academically,” Jones said.

Students who live within Greenville city limits already have the GREAT bus option for getting to and from school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.