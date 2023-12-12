New economic development plan underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Project Gen” is a milestone economic development plan to bring a solar panel manufacturing company to Indigreen Corporate Park in Greenville that will not only benefit the local economy but will also mark a monumental beginning to a cleaner environment, according to Greenville City Council member, Marion Blackburn.

“I am extremely excited about this project because what this project represents for Greenville is really one of our biggest steps yet into green economy and this is the economy we have been talking about. An economy we need to shift.”

Blackburn says although the green economy has been a topic of conversation for more than a decade, it is finally coming to fruition with the high demand and improved economic conditions for using solar power.

This investment in total could go up to $300 million, and 900 jobs, making it the largest economic development plan Pitt County has seen.

Dr. Meghan Millea, an ECU economics professor says bringing in more employees and job opportunities revitalizes the economy in multiple layers.

“It ripples through the economy through the way consumers buy and spend money but it also ripples through the economy because they’re going to buy products that will be used in the production process and that could just be in the county, but it could also be in the Eastern North Carolina region,” Millea explained.

The city council will vote on the job creation grant on Thursday, which will provide the company with $500,000 over five years.

