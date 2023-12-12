Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New economic development plan underway in Greenville

New economic development plan underway in Greenville
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Project Gen” is a milestone economic development plan to bring a solar panel manufacturing company to Indigreen Corporate Park in Greenville that will not only benefit the local economy but will also mark a monumental beginning to a cleaner environment, according to Greenville City Council member, Marion Blackburn.

“I am extremely excited about this project because what this project represents for Greenville is really one of our biggest steps yet into green economy and this is the economy we have been talking about. An economy we need to shift.”

Blackburn says although the green economy has been a topic of conversation for more than a decade, it is finally coming to fruition with the high demand and improved economic conditions for using solar power.

This investment in total could go up to $300 million, and 900 jobs, making it the largest economic development plan Pitt County has seen.

Dr. Meghan Millea, an ECU economics professor says bringing in more employees and job opportunities revitalizes the economy in multiple layers.

“It ripples through the economy through the way consumers buy and spend money but it also ripples through the economy because they’re going to buy products that will be used in the production process and that could just be in the county, but it could also be in the Eastern North Carolina region,” Millea explained.

The city council will vote on the job creation grant on Thursday, which will provide the company with $500,000 over five years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
UPDATE: Child abducted in Virginia Beach found safe outside of Charlotte
WITN First Alert Weather
Overnight Cold Front Brings Windy and Cold Conditions
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition

Latest News

Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services
Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services
PATS
PCC unveils new transportation solution for students next semester
Craven Community College’s Transitions Academy prepared about 40 homemade dog biscuits for...
Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services
Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.
Family mourns the loss of young son killed in tornado