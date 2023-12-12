Advertise With Us
Mark your calendars for “Cops On The Roof” this Friday, December 15!

ENC at Three - Sixth annual Cops on the Roof this Friday
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local law enforcement agencies across Eastern Carolina are making a difference in our communities this holiday season in more ways than one.

In fact, the Winterville Police Interim Chief Chris Williams stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to tell us all about an upcoming event called “Cops On The Roof” that you can get involved with on Friday, December 15.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details!

