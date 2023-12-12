Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man facing 9 drug charges after arrest in Pitt County

Pitt County deputies say Tremaine Edmundson was arrested Friday.
Pitt County deputies say Tremaine Edmundson was arrested Friday.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A months-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine has landed one Eastern Carolina man behind bars.

Pitt County deputies say Tremaine Edmundson was arrested Friday.

The 43-year-old Rocky Mount man was charged with trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver cocaine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edmundson was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation

Latest News

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Funeral arrangements set for Pamlico County detention officer
Locklear will be starting Jan. 8th as New Bern Fire and Rescue Chief
City of New Bern announces new fire chief
Greenville mayor and city council sworn in
Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem
Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem
Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem