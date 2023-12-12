Man facing 9 drug charges after arrest in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A months-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine has landed one Eastern Carolina man behind bars.

Pitt County deputies say Tremaine Edmundson was arrested Friday.

The 43-year-old Rocky Mount man was charged with trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver cocaine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edmundson was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.