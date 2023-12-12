Man charged with statutory rape given $1 million bond - ordered to have no contact with girl

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is in jail after police say he raped a girl.

Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.

New Bern police said they began their investigation on Friday after getting a report of a sexual assault of the child.

The 36-year-old Wilson was given a $1 million bond at his first court appearance and was ordered by the judge not to contact the girl and not to have contact with anyone that is under 18 years old.

The judge also said that if he is released on bond, Wilson will be required to wear an electronic monitor.

