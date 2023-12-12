Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but chilly Tuesday; Colder air sticking around

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After frosty upper 20s to start, Tuesday’s highs will peak in the low 50s under sun filled skies. Winds will stay under 10 mph from the north.

The clear skies will hold over the next several days, pushing overnight lows down below freezing through the week. Highs will hold in the low to mid 50s, save for Thursday as a small cold air mass will cross over Virginia and bleed into Eastern NC, bringing highs down into the upper 40s.

An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of the week, moving to the northeast over Florida Friday and Saturday. It will swing by our coast Sunday into Monday, and while there’s a chance we could see rain out of this system, there is still uncertainty as to how much and for how long. For now, anticipate a chance of late weekend rain near the coast.

