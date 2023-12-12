Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but chilly Tuesday; Colder air sticking around

Frosty overnights are likely through the week
First Alert Forecast December 12,2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After frosty upper 20s to start, Tuesday’s highs will peak in the low 50s under sun filled skies. Winds will stay under 10 mph from the north.

The clear skies will hold over the next several days, pushing overnight lows down below freezing through the week. Highs will hold in the low to mid 50s, save for Thursday as a small cold air mass will cross over Virginia and bleed into Eastern NC, bringing highs down into the upper 40s.

An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of the week, moving to the northeast over Florida Friday and Saturday. It will swing by our coast Sunday into Monday, and while there’s a chance we could see rain out of this system, there is still uncertainty as to how much and for how long. For now, anticipate a chance of late weekend rain near the coast.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

