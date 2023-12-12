Irreverent Warriors hosting Car Raffle with East Carolina Chrysler Dodge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The IRREVERENT WARRIORS have sure been busy since they last were on “ENC at THREE” just a few weeks back.

IW’s Matthew Reeves and DW Hamill stopped by to give us the load down about the new chapter right here in Greenville and a special upcoming car raffle fundraiser to help the non-profit better serve veterans in need across ENC.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details and don’t forget to PURCHASE YOUR RAFFLE TICKETS here!

Also, CLICK HERE to learn more about the IRREVERENT WARRIORS.

