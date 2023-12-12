Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Irreverent Warriors hosting Car Raffle with East Carolina Chrysler Dodge

Non-profit now has NEW chapter in Greenville!
ENC at Three - Irreverent Warriors raffle event
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The IRREVERENT WARRIORS have sure been busy since they last were on “ENC at THREE” just a few weeks back.

IRREVERENT WARRIORS
IRREVERENT WARRIORS(WITN)

IW’s Matthew Reeves and DW Hamill stopped by to give us the load down about the new chapter right here in Greenville and a special upcoming car raffle fundraiser to help the non-profit better serve veterans in need across ENC.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details and don’t forget to PURCHASE YOUR RAFFLE TICKETS here!

IRREVERENT WARRIORS
IRREVERENT WARRIORS(WITN)

Also, CLICK HERE to learn more about the IRREVERENT WARRIORS.

IRREVERENT WARRIORS
IRREVERENT WARRIORS(WITN)
IRREVERENT WARRIORS
IRREVERENT WARRIORS(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation

Latest News

Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
All NC state parks, except for the overnight facilities at Haw River State Park and the...
State parks changing camping check-in and check-out times
Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024
Greenville NYE Celebration 2024