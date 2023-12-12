Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a night of celebration in Greenville Monday, as family and friends packed the City Council Chambers for the swearing-in of the new council.

Portia Willis, Matt Scullery, and Tonya Foreman are the three newcomers. They all understand the responsibility of sitting on the council.

“One thing a lady told me when I was on the campaign trail is that when you get in the seat, just do what you said you would do,” Willis said. “I take that very seriously. We just want what’s best for the citizens of Greenville.”

“For me, it’s a continuation of the work that I’ve already been doing in the community,” Foreman said. “I plan to continue maintaining a consent presence and meet people where they are.”

“Working at the Scullery for so long and being an ECU graduate, I just love this city,” Scullery said. “I’m excited to give back and do the best I can to help as many people as possible.”

Willis defeated former Council Member At-Large Will Bell, while Scullery will represent District Four after former Councilman Rick Smiley decided not to seek re-election.

Some believe Foreman may’ve had the biggest victory as she beat out former Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover, who was indicted in August for illegally withdrawing funds from a dead man’s bank account.

“I fully respect Rose and I’m very appreciative of her years of service,” Foreman said. “Just grabbing the baton and moving it forward.”

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn and Councilman Les Robinson return to their seats for another term along with Councilwoman Monica Daniels, who was elected as the new Mayor Pro Tem.

Daniels says she’s grateful for the opportunity to make Glover proud.

“Her shoes are very big to fill,” Daniels said. “I’ve known former Mayor Pro Tem Glover since I was a little girl. It’s an honor to sit where she once sat for so many years.”

Mayor PJ Connelly returns to office for his fourth term.

