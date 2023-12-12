Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville swears in new council, elects Mayor Pro Tem

Greenville mayor and city council sworn in
Greenville mayor and city council sworn in(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a night of celebration in Greenville Monday, as family and friends packed the City Council Chambers for the swearing-in of the new council.

Portia Willis, Matt Scullery, and Tonya Foreman are the three newcomers. They all understand the responsibility of sitting on the council.

“One thing a lady told me when I was on the campaign trail is that when you get in the seat, just do what you said you would do,” Willis said. “I take that very seriously. We just want what’s best for the citizens of Greenville.”

“For me, it’s a continuation of the work that I’ve already been doing in the community,” Foreman said. “I plan to continue maintaining a consent presence and meet people where they are.”

“Working at the Scullery for so long and being an ECU graduate, I just love this city,” Scullery said. “I’m excited to give back and do the best I can to help as many people as possible.”

Willis defeated former Council Member At-Large Will Bell, while Scullery will represent District Four after former Councilman Rick Smiley decided not to seek re-election.

Some believe Foreman may’ve had the biggest victory as she beat out former Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover, who was indicted in August for illegally withdrawing funds from a dead man’s bank account.

“I fully respect Rose and I’m very appreciative of her years of service,” Foreman said. “Just grabbing the baton and moving it forward.”

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn and Councilman Les Robinson return to their seats for another term along with Councilwoman Monica Daniels, who was elected as the new Mayor Pro Tem.

Daniels says she’s grateful for the opportunity to make Glover proud.

“Her shoes are very big to fill,” Daniels said. “I’ve known former Mayor Pro Tem Glover since I was a little girl. It’s an honor to sit where she once sat for so many years.”

Mayor PJ Connelly returns to office for his fourth term.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
UPDATE: Child abducted in Virginia Beach found safe outside of Charlotte
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
WITN First Alert Weather
Overnight Cold Front Brings Windy and Cold Conditions
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack

Latest News

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.
WITN Home for the Holidays with Jacyn Abbott
Home for the Holidays - Jacyn's Baked Apple Croissants
Home for the Holidays - Jacyn's Baked Apple Croissants
Physically challenged woman missing from Goldsboro
Physically challenged woman missing from Goldsboro
Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services
Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services