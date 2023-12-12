Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville NYE Celebration 2024

Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024
Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns to ring in 2024.

The City of Greenville’s New Years Eve celebration will be held Sunday, December 31st from 9:00PM - midnight at the Town Common. Fireworks will follow the Emerald Drop countdown. This year’s event will feature a beer garden and food trucks.

WITN’s Jacyn Abbott will emcee the event.

For more information, visit here.

WITN is a proud sponsor of Greenville’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.

WITN’s coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebration is sponsored by Kellum Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton couple loses everything in early morning fire
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
POLICE: Four students involved in fight where SRO used pepper spray
Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.
Man charged after child sexual assault investigation

Latest News

Locklear will be starting Jan. 8th as New Bern Fire and Rescue chief
New Bern announces new fire chief
Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Workers in the Polish parliament clean up a menorah after a far-right lawmaker grabbed a fire...
Lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in Polish parliament
Democrat Josh Stein signs paperwork at North Carolina State Board of Elections to run for...
Stein officially files to run for governor