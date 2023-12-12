Greenville NYE Celebration 2024
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns to ring in 2024.
The City of Greenville’s New Years Eve celebration will be held Sunday, December 31st from 9:00PM - midnight at the Town Common. Fireworks will follow the Emerald Drop countdown. This year’s event will feature a beer garden and food trucks.
WITN’s Jacyn Abbott will emcee the event.
