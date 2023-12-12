Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man who deputies say has been on the run since August was caught in Greenville.

Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on South Main Street.

When deputies arrived in the area of the robbery, they spotted a car matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery and a chase began, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Deputies briefly lost sight of the car on Cedar Creek Drive, and they said that’s when Early jumped and ran from the car.

On Friday, Greenville’s Gang Unit spotted Early driving around North Greene Street and Airport Road and arrested him.

The man has been charged with the Pitt County offenses of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Greenville police have charged Early with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of cocaine, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was jailed on a $1.145 million secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.