Gas prices continue to fall in NC, some stations in the east at $2.62 a gallon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94 a gallon according to GasBuddy’s latest survey.

In eastern Carolina prices in New Bern are as low as $2.62 a gallon while Greenville has prices at $2.68.

Prices in North Carolina are 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 a gallon.

Here’s a look at historical gasoline prices in North Carolina and the national average going back ten years:

December 11, 2022: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 11, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 11, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 11, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 11, 2018: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 11, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 11, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 11, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 11, 2014: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

December 11, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks.”

