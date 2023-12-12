Funeral arrangements set for Pamlico County detention officer

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for an Eastern Carolina detention officer who died in the line of duty.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones passed away after suffering a medical emergency last Wednesday at the jail.

Sgt. Jones had been a detention officer since June 2019. He was a 2006 graduate of Pamlico County High School and a lifelong resident of Pamlico County.

The funeral for Jones will be at noon Friday at the New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters on Highway 306 in Grantsboro. He will be buried afterward at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery on Highway 304 in Mesic.

