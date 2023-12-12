Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A former town official in Beaufort County is in jail, accused of embezzlement of more than a half-million dollars.

The SBI says Joy McRoy turned herself in at the Beaufort County jail this morning.

The former Chocowinity town clerk/finance officer is accused of taking more than $500,000 from the town coffers over seven years.

Back in August of 2022, the Beaufort County district attorney asked the SBI to investigate embezzlement allegations involving McRoy. At the time, WITN asked town officials about her firing then, but town officials said little about why she was let go.

McRoy had been with the Beaufort County town for more than 23-1/2 years and was making $70,720 when she lost her job.

She was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for eight counts of embezzlement by a public officer or employee.

The SBI says the woman inflated her payroll and used town credit cards for personal purchases from 2015 to 2022.

McRoy was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

