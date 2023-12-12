Advertise With Us
City of New Bern announces new fire chief

Locklear will be starting Jan. 8th as New Bern Fire and Rescue Chief
Locklear will be starting Jan. 8th as New Bern Fire and Rescue Chief
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city announced a new fire chief.

The City of New Bern says Damien Locklear is the new fire chief of New Bern Fire-Rescue.

For the last 17 years, Locklear has worked in the fire service across central and eastern North Carolina, and he is well-versed in emergency management and fire and safety risk within urban, rural, and coastal settings, according to the city.

He formally served as fire chief for the Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue in 2019.

Locklear will be taking over the helm after former Chief Robert Boyd retired in September.

“He demonstrates an ability to adapt to change and has a focused attention to detail. We are excited about the vision he has for the future of New Bern Fire-Rescue,” said City Manager Foster Hughes.

The city says his first day will be Monday, January 2, 2024, and Locklear will be formally introduced at the Board of Aldermen meeting on January 9.

Locklear’s annual salary will be $125,000.

