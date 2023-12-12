Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies remain the standard this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunshine remains a constant over Eastern NC this week thanks to a high pressure system off to our west. Highs today will reach the low 50s with the mid 50s in our sights for tomorrow. Overnight lows will continue to hold below freezing tonight and Wednesday night.

Wednesday night will be interesting as a weak front will pass over the area, increasing wind speeds out of the northeast and pushing colder air into the East. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 40s, and with sustained winds holding between 10 to 20 mph, it wil likely feel like we are in the low to mid 40s during the warmest hours of the day. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will drop down to the mid 20s, marking one of the coldest nights of the season.

Winds will swing around to the southeast and eventually the southwest, sending our weekend air temperatures back up to the low 60s, but it will also bring a low pressure system out of the Gulf of Mexico to our coast. Rain drops are expected to move in Sunday and last through the first half of Monday. Coastal low pressure systems (like this one) and their rain fields are very track dependent. If we see an easterly track shift with the low, it will reduce our rain chances, and with it being five days out, there’s still a chance we could trend dry. But for now, plan on another round of late weekend rain.

