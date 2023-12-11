SRO pepper sprays two students at Greenville middle school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two students at a Pitt County middle school were pepper sprayed this afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at C.M. Eppes Middle School on Elm Street.

School system spokesman Tom McClellan says a school resource officer had to use pepper spray on the two students to stop a fight. It happened inside the school building.

The students were treated at the school by EMS personnel, according to McClellan.

This was the second time since Friday that an SRO used pepper spray at a Pitt County school.

On Friday, a student at the Pitt Academy, an alternative school at the Sadie Saulter Educational Center, was sprayed after police say he assaulted an SRO who was trying to escort the student outside the building.

