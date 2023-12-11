Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

SRO pepper sprays two students at Greenville middle school

This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two students at a Pitt County middle school were pepper sprayed this afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at C.M. Eppes Middle School on Elm Street.

School system spokesman Tom McClellan says a school resource officer had to use pepper spray on the two students to stop a fight. It happened inside the school building.

The students were treated at the school by EMS personnel, according to McClellan.

This was the second time since Friday that an SRO used pepper spray at a Pitt County school.

On Friday, a student at the Pitt Academy, an alternative school at the Sadie Saulter Educational Center, was sprayed after police say he assaulted an SRO who was trying to escort the student outside the building.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
UPDATE: Child abducted in Virginia Beach found safe outside of Charlotte
WITN First Alert Weather
Overnight Cold Front Brings Windy and Cold Conditions
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition

Latest News

Ask, N.C. - Dec. 11
Ask, N.C. - Dec. 11
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton home lost in early morning fire
Wanda Grantham
Physically challenged woman missing from Goldsboro