Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple are the latest people to be charged in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Curtis Davis, 45, and Tonya Bishop, 48, both of Snow Hill, are charged with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

The couple is also charged with misdemeanor offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The two were arrested on Friday in Snow Hill and will make their initial court appearances today in federal court.

The feds say the two were identified through video footage inside the Capitol.

In the video, Davis is seen shoving and punching law enforcement officers who were attempting to disperse rioters, according to a news release. It says the man then moved away from the police officers before he re-engaged and again punched law enforcement officers.

Bishop was seen on security footage as she placed her hands on and pushed police officers who were attempting to disperse rioters from the Rotunda.

Since the attack, more than 1,230 people have been charged, including more than 400 people accused of assaulting or impeding officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

