Physically challenged woman missing from Goldsboro

Wanda Grantham
Wanda Grantham(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A physically challenged woman is missing from one Eastern Carolina city.

Goldsboro police say Wanda Grantham was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Street.

The 59-year-old woman suffers from an old broken neck injury and is partially paralyzed in her right arm and leg. Police say she holds her right arm close to her body like it’s in a sling and has a limp in her right leg.

They say she has never had a driver’s license and doesn’t have access to a vehicle.

Grantham is 5′4″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have seen Grantham, please call Goldsboro police at 919-705-6572.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

