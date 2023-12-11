Advertise With Us
NWS Raleigh rates Garner tornado an EF-1

Maximum winds approached 110 mph
Maximum sustained winds were near 110 mph, while tracking 1.5 miles and having a width of 250 yards.
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service preliminary survey, has rated the Garner tornado an EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 4 minutes and traveled 1.5 miles.

An EF-1 struck Garner, NC early Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph
The tornado initially touched down south of Echo Heights, traveling very quickly to the northeast. Along the storm’s path, the tornado was responsible for uprooting and snapping trees, which caused subsequent damage to buildings due to trees falling on several structures. Many neighborhoods received mainly EF-0 damage, with EF-1 damage occurring along Spring and Buck Branch Drive in Garner.

Despite the damage, there were no injuries or fatalities.

