Man charged after child sexual assault investigation
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is in jail without bond after police say he raped a girl.
Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.
New Bern police said they began their investigation on Friday after getting a report of a sexual assault of the child.
The 36-year-old Wilson was due to make a first court appearance today in Craven County.
