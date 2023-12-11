Man charged after child sexual assault investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is in jail without bond after police say he raped a girl.

Anthony Wilson was charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger.

New Bern police said they began their investigation on Friday after getting a report of a sexual assault of the child.

The 36-year-old Wilson was due to make a first court appearance today in Craven County.

