Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Grifton home lost in early morning fire

Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton couple lost their home in an early morning fire on Monday.

Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.

The fire destroyed the brick home, with flames spreading from one end of the home to the other.

Most of the fire was out within an hour, but firefighters remained at the fire scene for most of this morning putting out hot spots.

No one was injured, but the couple did lose their pet dog and cat in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating how the fire began.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
UPDATE: Child abducted in Virginia Beach found safe outside of Charlotte
WITN First Alert Weather
Overnight Cold Front Brings Windy and Cold Conditions
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition
investigation underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant
Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant

Latest News

Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Curtis Davis, 45, circled in red and Tonya Bishop, 48, circled in blue.
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
(File)
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
AAA predicts 3.5 million North Carolinians to travel Christmas & New Years