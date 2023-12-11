Grifton home lost in early morning fire

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton couple lost their home in an early morning fire on Monday.

Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.

The fire destroyed the brick home, with flames spreading from one end of the home to the other.

Most of the fire was out within an hour, but firefighters remained at the fire scene for most of this morning putting out hot spots.

No one was injured, but the couple did lose their pet dog and cat in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating how the fire began.

