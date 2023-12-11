Advertise With Us
Charlie's First Alert Forecast: Cold air rushes in as rain exits

Sunday’s heavy rain will clear the coast this morning
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cold air rushes in as rain exits
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain from yesterday will come to an end this morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies over the tail end of the day. While the sunshine will look and feel nice, temperatures will plummet as the front pulls cold air in from the northwest. Temperatures today will max out in the low 50s, but with the breeze coming in at 10 to 15 mph, it will feel like we are in the 40s for most of the day. Even as the sun comes out, you’ll probably still want a jacket.

The clear skies will hold over the next several days, pushing overnight lows down below freezing through the week. Highs will hold in the low to mid 50s, save for Thursday as a small cold air mass will cross over Virginia and bleed into Eastern NC, bringing highs down into the upper 40s.

An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of the week, moving to the northeast over Florida Friday and Saturday. It will swing by our coast Sunday into Monday, and while there’s a chance we could see rain out of this system, there is still uncertainty as to how much and for how long. For now, anticipate a chance of late weekend rain near the coast.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

