Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

“ASK, N.C.”: ENC AT THREE chats HOLIDAY food, memories, goals for 2024 & more!

Ask, N.C. - Dec. 11
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “ASK, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them...

And for the record, the “N.C.” stands for Natalie and Charlie --- but this week’s special guest is Russell James.

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Michelle’s Southern Home Cooking & Living. Debra Pollard, William Smith, William Allen and Marvin “Bro Noah” Richardson for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday night and running through Monday at 10 a.m.)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
UPDATE: Child abducted in Virginia Beach found safe outside of Charlotte
WITN First Alert Weather
Overnight Cold Front Brings Windy and Cold Conditions
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition

Latest News

This is the second pepper spraying by an SRO at the Pitt County school since Friday.
SRO pepper sprays two students at Greenville middle school
Ask, N.C. - Dec. 11
Ask, N.C. - Dec. 11
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Multiple fire departments were called to the home on Brassie Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Grifton home lost in early morning fire