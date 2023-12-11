Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
UPDATE: Child abducted in Virginia Beach found safe outside of Charlotte
WITN First Alert Weather
Overnight Cold Front Brings Windy and Cold Conditions
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition
investigation underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant
Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant

Latest News

Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop pictured on Jan. 6
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
Curtis Davis, 45, circled in red and Tonya Bishop, 48, circled in blue.
Snow Hill couple charged in U.S. Capitol attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
A TV screen shows an image of members of South Korean K-pop band BTS during a news program at...
BTS members RM and V start mandatory military service in South Korea