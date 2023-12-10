Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant

investigation underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant
investigation underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant.

On December 9th at about 6:45 p.m., police were called to Longhorn Steakhouse at 609 N Berkeley Blvd for a reported shots fired incident. When they arrived, they were told that a man dropped a gun as he was leaving the bar.

The gun hit the floor and fired one round, hitting a female sitting at a nearby table.

According to officials, the man picked up the gun and ran in an unknown direction and police were unable to locate him.

The man is described as a short black male wearing all black. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia girl possibly headed to North Carolina
Kaleb Coppage
Rocky Mount man arrested following armed robbery
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Gusty Breezes Sunday, with Severe Storms Possible

Latest News

Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely today with gusty winds and heavy rainfall
First Alert Forecast For December 10, 2023
First Alert Forecast For December 10, 2023
Heavy Rain and Gusty Breezes Sunday, with Severe Storms Possible
Heavy Rain and Gusty Breezes Sunday, with Severe Storms Possible