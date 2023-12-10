Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant.

On December 9th at about 6:45 p.m., police were called to Longhorn Steakhouse at 609 N Berkeley Blvd for a reported shots fired incident. When they arrived, they were told that a man dropped a gun as he was leaving the bar.

The gun hit the floor and fired one round, hitting a female sitting at a nearby table.

According to officials, the man picked up the gun and ran in an unknown direction and police were unable to locate him.

The man is described as a short black male wearing all black. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

