Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms continuing into the overnight hours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After experiencing unusually warm and humid conditions throughout the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms chances remain elevated through the evening hours. Primary hazards include gusty winds between 25-35 mph, locally heavy rain, and even a brief isolated tornado is also possible. All of Eastern NC remain under a Tornado Watch until 8 pm this evening, so be sure to find a way of receiving alerts over the next few hours.

Heading into the overnight hours, damaging winds and heavy rain may continue at least until sunrise Monday. We will then turn cool and blustery throughout the day as high temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s and mid 40s, as winds will be out of the north-northwest. Overnight temperatures will be near or below freezing for 5 straight nights, with drier conditions.

Later next weekend, an area of low pressure may bring a few showers across Eastern NC.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.