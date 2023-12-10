POLICE: Man in critical condition after shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway in the east after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

Police say they responded around 4:00 pm to a shooting call at 600 East Grand Ave and found a man on the side of the house suffering from a gunshot wound.

After first responders gave immediate aid, the victim was transported to UNC Nash and later to ECU Health for treatment.

Police say the victim’s identity is being withheld as this is an active investigation and believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division requests anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.