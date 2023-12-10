Overnight shooting in Halifax County

LITTLETON, N.C. (WITN) - An overnight shooting in the Littleton area of Halifax County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Sunday, Dec. 10th, just after midnight, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a shooting that happened at a private party on Weavers Chapel Road in the Littleton area of Halifax County.

Officials say a male, in his 20s, was shot and transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, then later transferred to an undisclosed Trauma Center where he is now in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.

