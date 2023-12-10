Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Overnight shooting in Halifax County

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, N.C. (WITN) - An overnight shooting in the Littleton area of Halifax County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Sunday, Dec. 10th, just after midnight, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a shooting that happened at a private party on Weavers Chapel Road in the Littleton area of Halifax County.

Officials say a male, in his 20s, was shot and transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, then later transferred to an undisclosed Trauma Center where he is now in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia girl possibly headed to North Carolina
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Heavy Rain and Gusty Breezes Sunday, with Severe Storms Possible
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
Kaleb Coppage
Rocky Mount man arrested following armed robbery

Latest News

Markell Cooper
UPDATE: Arrest made after shooting in Rocky Mount; victim in fair condition
investigation underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant
Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely today with gusty winds and heavy rainfall
First Alert Forecast For December 10, 2023
First Alert Forecast For December 10, 2023