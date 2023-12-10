Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia girl possibly headed to North Carolina
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and storms.
Strong to Severe Storms Through Sunday Night
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
Kaleb Coppage
Rocky Mount man arrested following armed robbery

Latest News

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting in Halifax County
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods